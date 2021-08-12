Analysts Issue Forecasts for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ WINT opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.07. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.93).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.