Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ProAssurance Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRA. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE:PRA opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProAssurance by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 38,629 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 678.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 360,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

