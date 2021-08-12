Brokers Issue Forecasts for Goodrich Petroleum Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

GDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $17.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.09.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 39.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

