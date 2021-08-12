FY2021 EPS Estimates for MGP Ingredients, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,059,000 after buying an additional 158,203 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $215,774.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,188 shares of company stock worth $701,524. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.