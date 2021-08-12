Analyzing AerCap (NYSE:AER) and Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) and AerCap (NYSE:AER) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Katapult and AerCap, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 0 1 0 3.00 AerCap 0 0 6 0 3.00

Katapult presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 207.69%. AerCap has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.21%. Given Katapult’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Katapult is more favorable than AerCap.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and AerCap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult N/A -563.72% -11.16% AerCap -7.84% 9.32% 1.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.2% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of AerCap shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Katapult and AerCap’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult N/A N/A -$31.93 million N/A N/A AerCap $4.49 billion 1.63 -$298.57 million $11.04 5.07

Katapult has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AerCap.

Summary

AerCap beats Katapult on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also include periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services. The company also provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 1,330 owned, managed, or on order aircraft. AerCap Holdings N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

