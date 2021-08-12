Analysts Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post sales of $47.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $47.70 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $58.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $193.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $195.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $180.25 million, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $182.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.52%.

IBCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after buying an additional 286,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 86,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 79,143 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Independent Bank by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $827,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

