Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.27.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

