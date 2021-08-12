Halma (LON:HLMA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,935 ($38.35). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,935 ($38.35), with a volume of 480,833 shares.

HLMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Halma from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Halma from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Halma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,288.33 ($29.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,779.28. The stock has a market cap of £11.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.78 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.87. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Halma’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

In other news, insider Adam Meyers sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72), for a total transaction of £454,117.40 ($593,307.29).

About Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

