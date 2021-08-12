Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.29. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 9,022 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

