STR (OTCMKTS:STRI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.11. STR shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 2,002 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11.

STR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STRI)

STR Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of encapsulants, which is used to protect and preserve the circuit of a solar module. It offers its products under PHOTOCAP brand. The company was founded by John DeBell and Henry Richardson in 1944 and is headquartered in Enfield, CT.

