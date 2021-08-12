National Bankshares Raises Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$20.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UNS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.14.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$18.70 on Monday. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of C$5.21 and a 12-month high of C$18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$792.64 million and a PE ratio of -30.51.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Uni-Select will post 0.7947487 EPS for the current year.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

