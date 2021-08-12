Westshore Terminals Investment’s (WTE) Neutral Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$23.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WTE. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$20.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.55. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$13.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

