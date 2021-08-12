Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised AMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AMS from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of AMS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMS has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $9.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. AMS has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

