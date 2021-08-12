WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “tender” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s current price.

WIR.U has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.81.

TSE:WIR.U opened at C$21.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.53. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$12.19 and a 52-week high of C$21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

