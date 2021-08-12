Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPPLF. CIBC increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:IPPLF opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

