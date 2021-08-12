Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.92.

LEVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 59,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $1,687,160.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,647 shares of company stock worth $10,616,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,081,000 after buying an additional 898,461 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,343,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 38,629 shares during the period. 14.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $28.58 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

