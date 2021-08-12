Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Rayonier Inc. Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rayonier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RYN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,782. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Rayonier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

