Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Shares Down 0.2%

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.00. 631,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 330% from the average session volume of 146,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUGGU. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,042,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,030,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,006,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000.

