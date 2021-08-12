Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Trading Down 0.4%

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.67. 321,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 846% from the average session volume of 33,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD)

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

