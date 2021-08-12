Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Croda International Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Croda International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Croda International’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Croda International alerts:

COIHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.44. Croda International has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $62.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.