FY2021 EPS Estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%.

OEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.