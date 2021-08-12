FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Issued By Truist Securiti

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $4.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BECN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Shares of BECN opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,650 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,587,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $27,769,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $18,142,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

