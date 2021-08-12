Reviewing Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) & NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN)

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) and NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inter Parfums and NuGene International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter Parfums $539.01 million 4.50 $38.22 million $1.21 63.32 NuGene International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Inter Parfums has higher revenue and earnings than NuGene International.

Profitability

This table compares Inter Parfums and NuGene International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter Parfums 9.42% 8.35% 6.67% NuGene International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Inter Parfums has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuGene International has a beta of 7.38, indicating that its stock price is 638% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inter Parfums and NuGene International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter Parfums 0 3 1 0 2.25 NuGene International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inter Parfums currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.41%. Given Inter Parfums’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than NuGene International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Inter Parfums shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of Inter Parfums shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inter Parfums beats NuGene International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc. engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances. The company was founded by Jean Madar and Philippe Benacin in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

NuGene International Company Profile

NuGene International, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sales and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

