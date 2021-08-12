INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) vs. Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Critical Review

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Five Point alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Five Point and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 0 0 0 N/A INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $70.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.74%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Five Point.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.2% of Five Point shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Five Point shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Five Point has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Five Point and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point 4.01% 0.30% 0.19% INDUS Realty Trust -33.80% -5.75% -2.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Five Point and INDUS Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $153.62 million 8.16 -$430,000.00 ($0.01) -847.00 INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 13.86 -$11.06 million N/A N/A

Five Point has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Summary

Five Point beats INDUS Realty Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. The Valencia segment includes community of Valencia being developed in northern Los Angeles County, California, as well as other land historically owned by FPL, including 16,000 acres in Ventura County, California and approximately 500 acres of remnant commercial, residential and open space land in Los Angeles County. The San Francisco segment involves the Candlestick Point and The San Francisco Shipyard communities located on bay front property in the City of San Francisco, California. The Great Park segment refers to the Great Park neighborhoods being developed adjacent to and around the Orange County Great Park, a metropolitan park under construction in Orange County, California. The Commercial segment consists of the Five Point Gateway Campus, an office and research and development campus within the Great Park Neighborhoods, consisting of four newly constructed buildings. The

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.