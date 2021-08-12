Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after buying an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

CSII opened at $36.06 on Thursday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

