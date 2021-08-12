Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €125.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SY1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Symrise in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Symrise has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €114.40 ($134.59).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €124.10 ($146.00) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €118.30. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

