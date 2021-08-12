Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €96.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Puma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.71 ($123.18).

Shares of Puma stock opened at €106.95 ($125.82) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €99.92. Puma has a 12 month low of €64.66 ($76.07) and a 12 month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion and a PE ratio of 54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

