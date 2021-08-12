F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FXLV opened at $16.04 on Monday. F45 Training has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

