Warburg Research Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €116.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BMW. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €99.57 ($117.14).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €82.29 ($96.81) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €88.39. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €56.10 ($66.00) and a 52-week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

