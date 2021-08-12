Ford Motor Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ford Motor in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will earn $1.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

F has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

NYSE:F opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

