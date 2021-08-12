FY2021 EPS Estimates for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for StoneX Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will earn $6.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

SNEX stock opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $70.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.18.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $173,166.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,055.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,790 shares of company stock valued at $594,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,948,000 after purchasing an additional 127,429 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 68,596 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 337,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,466,000 after acquiring an additional 201,310 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

