Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.66.

SSL opened at C$8.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a current ratio of 30.01. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.57 and a 52 week high of C$12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

