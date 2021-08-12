First Bancorp to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for First Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

FBNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.29.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 121,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 124.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

