Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 2165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NAUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAUT. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,068,000. Finally, Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,716,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

