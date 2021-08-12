Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Increased by Analyst

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APA. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of APA opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in APA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 38,763 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of APA by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after purchasing an additional 312,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

