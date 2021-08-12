Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 price objective on Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.13.

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$41.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35, a quick ratio of 107.71 and a current ratio of 126.59. The firm has a market cap of C$28.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.65. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.95 and a 52 week high of C$42.20.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8846478 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

