Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OLA. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of OLA opened at C$4.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.95. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.84 and a 52 week high of C$7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

