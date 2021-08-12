Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Stock Price Down 6.4% Following Weak Earnings

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)’s stock price was down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.71. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 123,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Largo Resources had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 2.80%.

LGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $105,846,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Largo Resources in the second quarter worth about $6,977,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Largo Resources in the second quarter worth about $780,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter worth about $101,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $941.22 million and a PE ratio of 80.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69.

About Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

