Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) & Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Head to Head Review

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Silicon Laboratories and Xperi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 6 5 0 2.45 Xperi 0 0 3 0 3.00

Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $166.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.90%. Xperi has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 36.88%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Xperi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $886.68 million 8.01 $12.53 million $1.94 81.77 Xperi $892.02 million 2.43 $146.76 million $1.75 11.83

Xperi has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Laboratories. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Xperi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 5.12% 9.37% 5.84% Xperi 13.32% 18.19% 9.34%

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

