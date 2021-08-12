Dyadic International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 40,913 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,742% compared to the typical volume of 598 call options.

DYAI stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.57. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $285,545.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,105 over the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dyadic International by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 12.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 400.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 42,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

