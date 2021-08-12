Dyadic International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 40,913 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,742% compared to the typical volume of 598 call options.
DYAI stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.57. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $9.02.
In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $285,545.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,105 over the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Dyadic International
Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.
Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.