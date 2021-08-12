Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$150.00 at TD Securities

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PBH. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$127.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$135.57.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$130.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$126.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$93.66 and a 1 year high of C$132.88. The company has a market cap of C$5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

