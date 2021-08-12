Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 33,884 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,204% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,599 call options.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.65. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.87%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.