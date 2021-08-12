Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.65.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$25.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.52 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$17.58 and a one year high of C$27.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.38.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$550,282.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$138,897.95. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$333,997.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,165.64. Insiders sold a total of 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149 in the last three months.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

