Critical Contrast: Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) vs. Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Himax Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Amkor Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Himax Technologies pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Amkor Technology pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Himax Technologies has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Amkor Technology has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Himax Technologies and Amkor Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $887.28 million 2.86 $47.13 million $0.27 54.00 Amkor Technology $5.05 billion 1.29 $338.14 million $1.40 19.11

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Himax Technologies. Amkor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Himax Technologies and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies 18.34% 41.80% 22.40% Amkor Technology 8.51% 19.31% 8.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Amkor Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Himax Technologies and Amkor Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 Amkor Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Himax Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.70%. Amkor Technology has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential downside of 41.43%. Given Himax Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Amkor Technology on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit. Its products used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Himax Technologies was founded by Biing Seng Wu and Jordan Wu on June 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

