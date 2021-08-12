Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 29,129 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 613% compared to the average daily volume of 4,086 call options.

WW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

In related news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $1,259,672.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,747,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500 in the last three months. 10.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in WW International by 20.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in WW International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $24.36 on Thursday. WW International has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WW International will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

