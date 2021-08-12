Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several research firms recently commented on XAIR. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of XAIR opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 59,197 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at about $1,450,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air during the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

