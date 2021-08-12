Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $324.95.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 177.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 535,879 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after purchasing an additional 424,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $319.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.45. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 126.12, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

