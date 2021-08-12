MasTec, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for MasTec in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s FY2021 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $94.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. MasTec has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $122.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.