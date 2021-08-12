Truist Securiti Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APEI. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $515.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,981,000 after buying an additional 168,620 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.