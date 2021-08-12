Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

CYTK stock opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,433,000 after purchasing an additional 316,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after acquiring an additional 54,011 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,580 shares of company stock worth $1,553,195. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.